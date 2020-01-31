Man convicted for shooting and killing sex offender in 2016

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A man has been convicted of shooting and killing another man on Interstate 65 in 2016.

Joseph Ryan Carter was found guilty of killing Joe Nathan Thomas. Carter fatally shot Thomas in the back of the head. A witness told officials that she had been in a vehicle with Thomas and Carter earlier that night. She says that when the two men stepped out of the car, she heard a shot and saw Thomas fall to the ground.

Joseph Carter found #GUILTY of MURDER. In 2016, the defendant and the victim were driving up I-65 NB when the defendant pulled over on the side of the road. While stopped, the defendant pulled out a gun and shot Joe Thomas in the back of the head killing him. pic.twitter.com/TWfBgX9pgR — Mobile DA's Office (@MobileDAoffice) January 31, 2020

In 2001, Thomas became a convicted sex offender. The victim was only 10-years-old.

Carter will sentenced on March 19th.