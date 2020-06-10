Man cleared of wife’s murder now seeking $6 million dollars in damages

DOTHAN, Ala. (AP) – A man who was arrested in his wife’s slaying only to be cleared later is seeking $6 million from an Alabama city. News outlets report that Carl Harris is demanding the money from the city of Ozark, where police initially arrested him in the 1990 death of wife Tracey Harris in 2016. Harris was moments from going to trial in January when Ozark police arrested another man and cleared Harris. That man, Jeff Beasley of Ozark, is now awaiting trial. Harris is seeking repayment for alleged mistreatment, malicious prosecution, false imprisonment, emotional distress, and pain and suffering.

