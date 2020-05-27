Man, child in serious condition following crash along Gulf National Seashore near Pensacola Beach

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 36-year-old man and 2-year-old child are in serious condition following a crash along the Gulf National Seashore (State Road 399) near Pensacola Beach. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, the victims were loading their car with two others moments before the crash, which happened Tuesday night around 8:30. A 39-year-old man from Winnsboro, Louisiana failed to stay in his lane and crashed into the pair and their car. The two other people inside the car were not hurt. The group are from Joplin, Missouri. The driver from Louisiana was not hurt.
