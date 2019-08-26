Man charged with raping woman he met on ‘Plenty of Fish’ app

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested after a woman claims he raped her at his house after watching a football game.

Dion Johnson, 29, was booked into Escambia County Jail Saturday for an incident that happened October 7, 2018.

A woman was pulled over for driving under the influence in Gulf Breeze but she told police she thought she was drugged and needed to be checked out by medical staff so she was taken to a hospital.

The woman said she had met a man, later identified as Johnson, on the dating app “Plenty of Fish.” She met him in person a few days later at his house to watch the Jaguars football game with Johnson and two of his cousins. She said she took several shots of Hennessy with Johnson then she woke up on his bedroom floor at 11 p.m. unaware of how she had gotten there.

She woke up to him asking what she was going to do. She said she needed to sober up but he told her she had to leave because he was leaving. She fell asleep in her car outside his house and woke up several hours later. She had scratches on her face that she said weren’t there earlier in the day.

A urinalysis test did not reveal any illegal substances in her system, but deputies say a laboratory report showed Johnson’s DNA was found so there is sufficient probable cause to believe the victim was sexually battered by Johnson.

Johnson is in jail with a $101,000 bond.