Man charged with exposing himself at Ft. Walton Beach park

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department have arrested a man they say was caught masturbating inside a vehicle at Liza Jackson Park on Thursday.

Police say 63-year-old Jeffery Sabastain Grandison of Pensacola was arrested Saturday and charged with exposure of sexual organs.

The August 8 incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the park. The person making the complaint gave police a description of a man and his vehicle.

An investigation ensued and police identified the man as Grandison. He was located and arrested.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories