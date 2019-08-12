Man charged with exposing himself at Ft. Walton Beach park

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department have arrested a man they say was caught masturbating inside a vehicle at Liza Jackson Park on Thursday.

Police say 63-year-old Jeffery Sabastain Grandison of Pensacola was arrested Saturday and charged with exposure of sexual organs.

The August 8 incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. at the park. The person making the complaint gave police a description of a man and his vehicle.

An investigation ensued and police identified the man as Grandison. He was located and arrested.