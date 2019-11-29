Man charged with attempted murder hours after Thanksgiving apartment shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) David Timmons, 58, was arrested overnight and charged with attempted murder.

Timmons was booked into Mobile Metro Jail shortly after 11 p.m., according to jail records. Timmons faces a second charge of shooting into a building or vehicle.

Timmons’ arrest came hours after a Thanksgiving night shooting at an apartment complex on Holt Rd. A 25-year-old man was shot at the Pecan Cove Apartments around 8:20 p.m. The victim was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Mobile police confirmed to News 5 a suspect was arrested following that shooting but have not identified the suspect.