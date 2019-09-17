Man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly burning puppy to death

ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — An Enterprise man is behind bars on an animal cruelty charge after allegedly burning his own puppy, police say.
The police department first began investigating the case after a woman found an injured puppy in her yard on the 3800 block of Rucker Boulevard on Sept. 13.
The puppy had “severe burns to its feet, belly, and nose,” prompting officers to take it to a veterinarian for treatment. However, the puppy ended up dying from its injuries.
Eventually, detectives found a burn pit nearby and determined that the suspect was the puppy’s owner — Taurence Yaphet Marshall, 35, of Enterprise.
Detectives arrested and charged Marshall Monday at 4:00 p.m., booking him into the Dale County Jail for first-degree cruelty to animals.