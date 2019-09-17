Man charged with animal cruelty after allegedly burning puppy to death

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- There are now mandatory gunshot reporting guidelines that all hospitals in the state of Alabama have to follow.

The new law went into effect on September 1, 2019. Before then, Alabama was one of only three U.S. states where hospitals were not required to report non-accidental gunshot wounds. This means someone could be involved in a shooting and taken to an area hospital by private vehicle. Police would never be notified because of HIPAA laws. This law changes that.

So until now, no one could accurately compare the number of gunshot wounds being treated at local hospitals, to the numbers law enforcement officials were getting.

Jon Simmons, Chief Trauma Medical Director at USA Health University Hospital said, "We felt like we were seeing more gunshot wound victims than the police knew about. By deidentifying and sharing some of our data, we're able to determine that we did see approximately 30-percent of patients that they didn't know about."

According to Doctor Simmons, approximately 300 gunshot victims are treated at that hospital alone each year, and more than half of those shootings happen within city limits.

He said, "Pretty profound when you think about it. About 200 of those come from Mobile city itself, and we see about the same number of knife stab wounds so on average. We're on route to have 2500 trauma admissions this year and about 20-percent of those are penetrating injuries such as knife stab wounds and gunshot wounds."