Man charged in Raleigh, North Carolina DUI hit and run that injured a biker

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Northbound Capital Boulevard has reopened at Buffaloe Road after being temporarily closed due to a hit and run crash involving a motorcycle and a car.

Officers responded to the intersections just before 3 a.m.

Authorities say a man and woman were riding a motorcycle when the crash happened.

The woman sustained serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Authorities say the vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Victor Mogunde Ogembo, fled the scene.

Ogembo has been charged with Felony Hit and Run Causing Serious Injury, Driving While Impaired, Driving Without an Operator’s License, and Careless and Reckless Driving.

Northbound Capital Boulevard at Buffaloe Road was closed for several hours during the investigation.