Man charged in fatal crash that killed Theodore HS senior released from jail

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) The man charged in a crash that killed a Theodore High School senior days before graduation has been released from Mobile Metro Jail, according to jail records.

During a court hearing Thursday, Yaderik Jose Morales Madera’s bond was set at $40,000 on the homicide by vehicle charge. A $10,000 bond was set for a marijuana possession 1st charge.

Madera, 21, was in court earlier this week for a preliminary hearing where an Alabama state trooper testified Madera was driving at least 70 mph in a 35 mph zone. The trooper also said there was evidence of over correction. The trooper also said there was a presence of alcohol, though a small amount.

Madera was driving one of four vehicles involved in a wreck on Schillinger Road near Tara Drive, where 18-year-old Devinee Rooney was killed. Logan Woodruff, 22 and David Odom, 41 were in the other two vehicles involved. Woodruff also faces a homicide by vehicle charge.

Rooney was just days away from graduating from Theodore High School.