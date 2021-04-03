Man carries wooden cross 10 miles on Holy Saturday

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — One man decided to celebrate Easter weekend in Baldwin County by carrying a wooden cross 10 miles up and down highway 98 in Daphne and Fairhope.

WKRG News Five caught up with him to ask him why he is celebrating Easter this way.

“You know this is just a representation of what Christ has done for us. He carried that cross and he carried the burdens that we carry today on his shoulders. So this is a dedication walk to really represent what He’s done for us. “ David Dejonge, seen carrying cross down HWY 98

Dejonge tells WKRG News 5 that the cross has been passed around by friends for the past two days. The cross was carried 49 miles on Good Friday.