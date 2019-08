FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) – Fort Walton Beach Police need your help identifying the person seen in this photo. According to Emerald Coast Crimestoppers, the person burglarized a vehicle at the Companion Animal Hospital located on Elgin Parkway.

The person was seen on surveillance around 3 p.m. Thursday. According to the post, he returned to the area about 30 minutes later.

If you recognize the person in the photo you’re asked to call police.