Man arrested on first-degree felony rape charge in Mobile

Albert James Watson Jr. (Mobile Metro Jail)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man was arrested on a first-degree felony rape charge in Mobile early Monday morning.

Albert James Watson Jr. was arrested by the Mobile Police Department and booked into Mobile Metro Jail for the alleged crime around 2:30 a.m.

Mobile police say due to the nature and sensitivity of the case, they will not be releasing any information at this time.

Right now, it is unclear if Watson Jr. knew the alleged victim and when the alleged crime was committed.

We are working to gather more information.

