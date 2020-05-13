Man arrested in connection to wildfires in Walton County

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (AP) – Officials say a Florida Panhandle man who set up an illegal burn barrel on his property caused a wildfire that torched approximately 343 acres (139 hectares) of wild lands and damaged or destroyed about 59 homes. The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services says 58-year-old Allen Smith was arrested Tuesday and charged with three misdemeanor counts. Investigators say Smith had been burning prohibited materials in a barrel behind his Santa Rosa Beach home on May 5 and didn’t fully extinguish the illegal fire before leaving it unattended. The remaining hot materials escaped into the surrounding dry vegetation and caused it to ignite.

Allen Smith, Courtesy of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office

