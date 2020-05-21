Man arrested for sexual assault in broad daylight in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police confirm a man was arrested for a sexual assault in the Oakleigh Garden District at 2:45 PM.

Police say the victim is an adult woman. Officers tell News 5 the assault happened near the 200 block of Roper Street. Police say the suspect was apprehended, but at this time the department is not releasing his name.

Mobile Police say the investigation into this case is ongoing and information on these types of cases are limited.

LATEST STORIES: