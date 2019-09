Mobile, Ala — A 38 year old Mobile man faces charges for allegedly selling counterfeit CDs. Officers received a call saying Taugheed Rashada was selling the CDs on Mott Drive South.

Police confronted Rashada and he became disorderly. He was ultimately arrested. Rashada is charged with 10 counts of manufacturing, distributing and selling recordings. He’s also charged with attempting to elude and disorderly conduct. He’s expected in court tomorrow.