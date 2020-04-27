Man arrested following drive-by shooting at “Duck Dynasty” home

FILE – In this July 18, 2016, file photo, Willie Robertson, CEO of Duck Commander and Buck Commander speaks during the opening day of the Republican National Convention in Cleveland. A man was arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting at the Louisiana home of “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson. Daniel King Jr. was booked into a correctional center after Robertson’s estate in West Monroe was struck by gunfire on Friday afternoon, the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Saturday, April 25, 2020. No one was injured in the shooting, authorities said.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

WEST MONROE, La. – Deputies in Louisiana have arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting at the estate of “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that Daniel King Jr. was booked into a correctional center after two homes at Robertson’s estate was struck by gunfire Friday afternoon. No one was injured. Robertson told The News-Star the family was “shook up” after a bullet went through the bedroom window of a home his son shares with his wife and infant child. It was not immediately clear if King had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf. “Duck Dynasty” ran on A&E from 2012 to 2017.

