Man arrested following drive-by shooting at “Duck Dynasty” home

WEST MONROE, La. – Deputies in Louisiana have arrested a man in connection with a drive-by shooting at the estate of “Duck Dynasty” star Willie Robertson. The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office said Saturday that Daniel King Jr. was booked into a correctional center after two homes at Robertson’s estate was struck by gunfire Friday afternoon. No one was injured. Robertson told The News-Star the family was “shook up” after a bullet went through the bedroom window of a home his son shares with his wife and infant child. It was not immediately clear if King had a lawyer who could comment on his behalf. “Duck Dynasty” ran on A&E from 2012 to 2017.
