Man arrested following deadly shooting inside South Carolina nightclub

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The country’s top infectious diseases experts says states like Alabama have a window of opportunity to bring coronavirus cases under control, and spoke in favor of state and local requirements to wear masks in public.

Dr Anthony Fauci said Tuesday that the United States is in the midst of a resurgence of new coronavirus cases, sometimes seeing daily cases almost double over the country’s previous high. The director of the National Institute of Allergy and Diseases says state and local mandates to wear face coverings in public are beneficial to avoid sending mixed signals on the helpfulness of masks.