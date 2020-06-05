Man arrested, booked on murder charge in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested and booked into the Monroe County Detention Facility on murder charges. Deputies say Jeremy Dion Hollinger killed Tiffany Smith.

