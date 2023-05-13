MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police report that officers have made an arrest following a shooting on Bungalow Court North.

According to police, officers went out to the home in West Mobile around 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 13, for reports of a man who had been shot.

Officers told WKRG News 5 that the victim had non-life-threatening injuries and that the shooter had taken off from the house before investigators arrived.

Later, around 1:00 p.m., officers say that the suspect returned to the scene and 22-year-old Edwin Guillen was taken into custody.