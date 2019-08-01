Man arrested after road rage incident, accused of impersonating a police officer

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) – A Milton man is facing felony charges after a road rage incident in Destin. Investigators say 32-year-old Thomas Dehart had flashing blue lights installed on his pickup truck. Dehart allegedly began tailgating the victim and flashing the blue lights after an interaction on Highway 98. This happened Wednesday night.

The victim says Dehart pulled up next to his car and opened up his wallet, allegedly showing him some credentials. Dehart allegedly shouted unknown statements at the victim as well. Eventually, an OSCO officer pulled up and investigated.