Man arrested after pursuit in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A Florida Highway Patrol chase ends with a crash on Pensacola Boulevard and W Street Thursday afternoon.

FHP says the man will face aggravated fleeing and resisting violence charges. His name has not been released. Police are not sure why he ran.

The Florida Highway Patrol says they wanted to pull the driver over because they believed he was involved in a chase Wednesday night in Pensacola. He matched the description: black male, facial hair, and driving a white car.

On Wednesday night, FHP spotted a vehicle that left a building without its lights on. They went to pull the driver over, but when the troopers approached the car he took off and struck one of the troopers. Fortunately, the trooper was not hurt. A pursuit ensued through Pensacola. At one point, troopers say the driver threw two to three pounds of marijuana out of the car. Speeds ranged between 50 to 60 mph and lasted about 12 minutes before troopers decided to call it off.

Troopers were able to get a good description of the car: a white 2010 Mercedes with Florida tag IL59WE. They looked for the car overnight Wednesday and Thursday. Troopers spotted the car at a home it was associated with Thursday afternoon and saw it leave the driveway. They saw the driver also appeared to match the description of their suspect. So troopers tried to pull the car over again. The driver took off and a chase began. It ended with a crash on Pensacola Boulevard and W Street. Troopers had to use K-9s to catch their suspect.