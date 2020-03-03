Man arrested after allegedly using child as a human shield against Okaloosa County deputies

by: WKRG Staff

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Defuniak Springs man has been arrested following a traffic stop on I-10 in Okaloosa County. Deputies say 31-year-old Zachary Taylor McKinney was not listening to commands and seemed to be under the influence. There was a child in the car with McKinney, deputies say they pulled McKinney over regarding a child custody issue. Deputies say McKinney then attempted to use the child as a human shield to avoid arrest. McKinney was eventually taken into custody but then tried to kick, bite, and attack deputies. Because of McKinney’s elevated vitals, he was taken to a healthcare facility. There, McKinney allegedly choked a medical professional and caused physical injuries. The child was not hurt during the incident.

McKinney has been charged with battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a healthcare professional, false imprisonment of a child under 13, child abuse, and resisting arrest.

Zachary Taylor McKinney.

