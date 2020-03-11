Man arrested, accused of selling homemade spray sanitizer

RIVER VALE, N.J. (AP) – Authorities say a convenience store owner in New Jersey created and sold a spray sanitizer that left four children with burns in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. Authorities issued a summons charging 47-year-old Manisha Bharade with endangering the welfare of children and deceptive business practices. State consumer officials also opened an investigation into the sale and promotion of health and sanitation products at her 7-Eleven store in River Vale. Authorities say Bharade mixed commercially available foaming sanitizer, which wasn’t meant for resale, with water and packaged the bottles in her store. Three 10-year-olds and an 11-year-old had been burned after using the product. It’s not known if Bharade has an attorney.
