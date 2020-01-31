UPDATE: Man arrested, accused of robbery, kidnapping, and rape at Mobile apartment complex

UPDATE (9:00 a.m.) — Police say Pettway stole a man’s car while his girlfriend was inside, then raped the woman. The victim managed to get away. Officers later spotted Pettway in the stolen car and began a chase. Pettway was then taken into custody.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A man has been arrested, accused of robbery and kidnapping. 29-year-old Edward Pettway has been taken into custody, accused of crimes at the Bayou Bend Apartments off of Brill Road. We are working on getting more information about Pettway’s arrest.

