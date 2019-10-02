Man arrested, accused of cutting brake lines on rental electric scooters

by: The Associated Press, CNN Newsource

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve arrested a Florida man who was cutting the brake lines of electric rental scooters.

A Fort Lauderdale police news releases says 59-year-old Randall Williams was arrested Sunday. He was charged with felony criminal mischief, along with misdemeanor counts of resisting an officer and prowling.

Police say surveillance video first spotted Williams tampering with a scooter Sept. 22. Authorities say officers caught him in the act Sunday and found a total of 20 scooters with severed brake lines in the area.

Police notified the electric scooter vendor, which removed scooters from the area. It wasn’t clear if anyone had been injured.

Police didn’t say why Williams was tampering with the scooters. Online court records didn’t list an attorney who could be contacted for comment on his behalf.

