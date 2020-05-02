Man and woman killed in Escambia County, Florida fatal crash

ESCAMBIA CO., Fla. (WKRG) – A man and woman have been killed in a fatal crash.

The crash happened around 3:00 Friday afternoon near the intersection of Jacks Branch Road and Fargo Road in Escambia County, Florida.

The 65-year old male driver of one of the vehicles involved sustained serious injuries, while the 29-year old male driver of the sedan, along with his female passenger, were both killed.

The driver of the sedan was hit head on when the 65-year-old for unknown reasons crossed the center median hitting the second vehicle head on.

Neither of the two people killed were said to have been wearing seatbelts.

None of the three people involved in the crash have been identified.

