CCSO: Man “ambushes” car, shoots passenger, leads deputies on manhunt in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – News 5 first reported details surrounding a manhunt in Clarke County on Wednesday afternoon. The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office tells News 5 Kelvin Anthony Agee hid in a car before ambushing another car, causing it to crash into a ditch. The CCSO says Agee then fired a shot into the vehicle, striking the passenger. He then led deputies and law enforcement officers on a multi-hour manhunt around Scyrene, an area located northeast of Grove Hill.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office confirms the victim was treated and released from the hospital Wednesday night.

Agee has been charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

