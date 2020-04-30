CCSO: Man “ambushes” car, shoots passenger, leads deputies on manhunt in Clarke County

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – News 5 first reported details surrounding a manhunt in Clarke County on Wednesday afternoon. The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office tells News 5 Kelvin Anthony Agee hid in a car before ambushing another car, causing it to crash into a ditch. The CCSO says Agee then fired a shot into the vehicle, striking the passenger. He then led deputies and law enforcement officers on a multi-hour manhunt around Scyrene, an area located northeast of Grove Hill.

The Clarke County Sheriff’s Office confirms the victim was treated and released from the hospital Wednesday night.

Agee has been charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

You can read the original story here.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories