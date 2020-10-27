Man admits to planning shooting at Ohio State University, vowing to hurt football players

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – The government says a California man’s anger over his sports teams’ setbacks went far beyond the average fan’s emotions and must be punished. Federal prosecutors are seeking a 15-month sentence for Daniel Rippy, who pleaded guilty to a charge of threatening a shooting at Ohio State University in 2018 and vowing to hurt players on the football team. The government says the sentence should also include mental health and substance abuse treatment. The government has also revealed that Rippy made similar threats against Gonzaga University after its men’s basketball team defeated Duke the same year. Rippy’s sentencing is set for Tuesday.
