Man accused of trying to buy ‘young Hispanic child’ at Gulf Breeze hotel

GULF BREEZE, Fla. (WKRG) – A man was arrested Tuesday night after being accused of trying to purchase a child and making children feel uncomfortable at a Gulf Breeze hotel.

Aleksandar Avdulaj, 49, was charged with human trafficking for labor and services of a child.

Gulf Breeze police were called to the Holiday Inn Express on Daniel Circle. They received a call of a suspicious man walking the parking lot looking inside vehicles and leaning on the pool gate making guests uncomfortable while watching kids swim.

One man said Avdulaj solicited him to purchase a “young Hispanic child,” according to the arrest report. He said Avdulaj approached him “smelling like beer asking if I had a little Mexican girl that I wanted to sell for cash.” He said the man then left circling the parking lot and tried to talk to two young girls, which made them visibly uncomfortable. They were unloading the car at the time and immediately called their father who came down causing Avdulaj to leave.

A front desk worker reported Avdulaj requested more towels after he checked in and said he touched her hand making her feel uncomfortable. A woman in her early 20s in the front lobby reported Avdulaj told her he was throwing a party and said she should come and that she should date older men.

Management told Avdulaj to leave. As he was leaving, he asked to speak to the responding police officer. He told the officer he lived on Pensacola Beach but was at the hotel to meet other women he had requested services from. He said he had paid them for their sexual services and that everything that happened up to that point was a misunderstanding. He said he has three young children and would never do anything to harm a child. He then showed the officers his phone to prove he was interested in only escorts.

Avdulaj was booked Tuesday and released Wednesday from the Santa Rosa County Jail on a $50,000 bond.