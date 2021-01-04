Man accused of sexually assaulting Mobile woman on Christmas day may be fleeing state in stolen truck

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are still searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a woman on Christmas Day. Police say he broke into a woman’s home, waited for her to return, and sexually assaulted her.

On New Year’s Eve, Overstreet stole a truck from Daphne. The truck is a black, 2017 F-150 4×4 with an Indiana tag number CBP268. So far, detectives have determined that Overstreet has ties to Tennessee, Florida and Mississippi and believe he may be headed in one of those directions.

The crime happened in the Country Club Village area of Mobile. Overstreet is 5 feet and 5 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He is considered armed and dangerous. His charges will include burglary first degree, sodomy first degree and sexual abuse first degree. He has previous arrests for domestic violence and harassing communications.

Anyone with information on Overstreet’s whereabouts is asked to call Mobile police at 251-208-7211.

