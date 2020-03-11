Man accused of murdering Naomi Jones no longer facing death penalty

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — Florida State Attorney Bill Eddins announced Wednesday that Robert Letroy Howard, who is accused of killing 12-year-old Naomi Jones in 2017, will no longer face the death penalty.

Eddins said additional witness information and evidence developed in the case and, as a result of those developments and evidence, it is no longer appropriate to seek the death penalty.

Jones’ mother, Shantara Hurry, was consulted and is in agreement with this decision.

No further information can be provided at this time because the case remains pending with a scheduled jury selection Monday, March 16, 2020.

