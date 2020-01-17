Man accused of killing pregnant mom in grocery store back in court

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EVERGREEN, Ala. (WKRG) – The man suspected of shooting and killing a pregnant woman inside an Evergreen grocery store is due back in court Friday morning.

Michael Mitchell is accused of killing Lavon McCreary inside of the Pic-N-Sav store on Highway 31 in front of their two children.

News 5’s Blake Brown has been following the case from the very beginning and was in court last month when surveillance video was played for attorneys, showing the moments leading up the shooting.

We’re told the arraignment will take place this morning at 9 a.m. at the Conecuh County Courthouse.

