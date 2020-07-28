Man accused of killing his family claims his wife committed the crimes

Osceola County Sheriff’s Office patrol cars are posted outside a home in Celebration, Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, in Kissimmee, Fla. Authorities in Florida have charged a physical therapist with killing his wife, their three young children and a dog in the affluent suburb near Walt Disney World. Osceola County’s sheriff on Wednesday said that Anthony Todt faces homicide charges for the deaths of his wife and their three children whose ages ranged from 4 to 13. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) – A man charged with killing his family at their Florida home near Walt Disney World has claimed that his wife is the one who killed their three children and then herself. The Orlando Sentinel reports that 44-year-old Anthony Todt made the claim in a letter written from the Osceola County Jail and dated June 19 to his father. Todt has been in jail since his January arrest. Todt claimed in the letter that he wasn’t home when his wife put their children to sleep with a drugged dessert and then stabbed and suffocated them. Todt said his wife confessed when he returned and then stabbed herself. 

