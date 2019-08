PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — A Pensacola man accused in a deadly hit-and-run from last June will be in court today. Police say Markquise Wallace was driving more than 90 miles per hour when he hit and killed 8-month-old Neariah Baldwin and 28-year-old Nepheteria Williams.

Wallace was on the run for more than a month before authorities caught up with him in Philadelphia. Police say he was staying with family. Wallace is set to appear in Judge Clark’s courtroom at 8:30 this morning.