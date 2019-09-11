Man accused of child sex abuse sought by law enforcement

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of molesting a child.

Joesph Michael Robey, 38, is wanted on two charges of lewd and lascivious behavior. One charge is for allegedly molesting a victim younger than 12 years old, according to a Santa Rosa County Crime Stopper’s Facebook post.

Robey is a white male, 5 foot 11 inches tall and 220 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Crime Stoppers encourages anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 437-STOP (7867).