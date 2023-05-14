A release from the Mobile Police Department has identified the man killed in a shooting on East Rue Maison on Feb. 8.

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — One man was shot after a domestic violence incident Sunday morning, according to the Mobile Police Department.

According to Mobile Police, officers responded to a domestic violence incident involving a shooting around 1:27 a.m. on Forrest Street.

Upon arrival, officers report that they discovered that the victim’s ex-boyfriend unlawfully entered her residence, shot her new boyfriend, assaulted her, and then left the scene before officers arrived.

The victim was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.