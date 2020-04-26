Male teenager killed in Jackson County, Florida crash

JACKSON CO., Fla. (WKRG) – A male teenager is dead following a crash.
The crash happened early Sunday morning in Jackson County, Florida.
According to a press release from the Florida Highway Patrol:
The vehicle, driven by the 16-year old male, was eastbound on Pooser Road. It then traveled onto the south shoulder. The vehicle’s front then collided with a tree. It then came to final rest at the area of collision partially in the roadway facing southeast.
The 16-year old driver was pronounced dead on the scene, while the 13-year old passenger suffered only minor injuries. Neither has been identified.
