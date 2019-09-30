Major road improvements happening in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Major road improvements are coming to Fairhope.

“We’re almost in emergency mode now, especially when school is in session,” says Mayor Karin Wilson.

A new high-tech Driver Feedback System, or DFS, will be installed at Pine Street and Section Street in downtown Fairhope by early next year. LED flashing lights will alert drivers of pedestrians during the day and at night.

“We really want to make sure they feel safe, and are safe, with the traffic flow,” says Mayor Wilson.

Mayor Wilson says a new roundabout will also be installed at Highway 104 and Veterans Drive.

“We feel pretty confident that it’s going to be approved, but we do have Plan B in place. It would take a little bit longer to do that project,” she says.

Several other improvements are also in the works, including new turn lanes on Highway 98 at Gayfer Avenue and new turn lanes at Twin Beech Road and Highway 98.