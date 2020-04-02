Major European hospitals are concerned they will run out of medication to treat COVID-19 patients

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONDON (AP) – Nine leading European university hospitals are warning they will run out of essential medicines needed for COVID-19 patients in intensive care in less than two weeks as they are increasingly crushed by the pandemic. The European University Hospital Alliance said that without countries cooperating to ensure a steady supply of drugs, doctors and nurses might no longer be able to provide adequate intensive care for people critically ill with the virus. In a statement this week, the group wrote that the hardest-hit hospitals are likely to run out of their essential medicines in two days.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

*Maps provided by Alabama, Florida, and Mississippi Departments of Public Health
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories