Major European hospitals are concerned they will run out of medication to treat COVID-19 patients

LONDON (AP) – Nine leading European university hospitals are warning they will run out of essential medicines needed for COVID-19 patients in intensive care in less than two weeks as they are increasingly crushed by the pandemic. The European University Hospital Alliance said that without countries cooperating to ensure a steady supply of drugs, doctors and nurses might no longer be able to provide adequate intensive care for people critically ill with the virus. In a statement this week, the group wrote that the hardest-hit hospitals are likely to run out of their essential medicines in two days.
