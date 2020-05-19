“Major” AT&T outage in Clarke County due to cut line

THOMASVILLE, Ala. (WKRG) – Thomasville Mayor Sheldon Day confirms a “major AT&T outage” in northern Clarke County Tuesday morning. Mayor Day says a fiber line was cut near Linden and the outage is affecting a large area.

“I expect addtional information shortly. This outage has also affected the main phone lines at some area businesses including TRMC. The Hospital does have an alternative phone and radio system for emergencies in the ER,” he adds.

