Major announcement expected tomorrow at Pensacola International Airport

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will make a “major announcement” tomorrow at the Pensacola International Airport. He will be joined by Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson and Enterprise Florida Inc. President and CEO Jamal Sowell .

Typically, if the governor is involved, this would involve some type of economic development announcement.

The event will take place at 10 a.m. Stay tuned to WKRG and wkrg.com.

