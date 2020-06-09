UPDATE: Body recovered after 18-wheeler crashes over edge of Pascagoula Bridge

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (8:01 am) — According to our sister station WLOX, the body of a truck driver has been located after the 18-wheeler he was driving went over the side of the Pascagoula River Bridge, crashing into the water below.

Dive teams recovered the driver’s body around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, about three hours after the tractor-trailer went over the side of the I-10 bridge.

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge said the tractor-trailer was trying to avoid another accident, and that’s what caused the 18-wheeler to go over the side of the bridge and into the water.

UPDATE (6:42 am) — The Moss Point Fire Department has confirmed that an 18-wheeler crashed over the Pascagoula Bridge and went into the river. One person has been rescued and crews are working on rescuing a second person. Traffic is still backed up in the area.

GAUTIER, Miss. (WKRG) — A portion of I-10 westbound in Gautier is closed due to a major accident.

I-10 is blocked from Highway 613 to Gautier-Vancleave road. Officials reported the accident around 5:00 a.m.

Traffic is at a standstill on I-10 westbound as troopers continues to respond to the accident.

Stay with WKRG for more updates.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories