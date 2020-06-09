UPDATE: Body recovered after 18-wheeler crashes over edge of Pascagoula Bridge

UPDATE (8:01 am) — According to our sister station WLOX, the body of a truck driver has been located after the 18-wheeler he was driving went over the side of the Pascagoula River Bridge, crashing into the water below.

Dive teams recovered the driver’s body around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, about three hours after the tractor-trailer went over the side of the I-10 bridge.

Emergency Management Director Earl Etheridge said the tractor-trailer was trying to avoid another accident, and that’s what caused the 18-wheeler to go over the side of the bridge and into the water.

UPDATE (6:42 am) — The Moss Point Fire Department has confirmed that an 18-wheeler crashed over the Pascagoula Bridge and went into the river. One person has been rescued and crews are working on rescuing a second person. Traffic is still backed up in the area.

GAUTIER, Miss. (WKRG) — A portion of I-10 westbound in Gautier is closed due to a major accident.

I-10 is blocked from Highway 613 to Gautier-Vancleave road. Officials reported the accident around 5:00 a.m.

Traffic is at a standstill on I-10 westbound as troopers continues to respond to the accident.

