Main Street Family Care in Mobile now offering COVID-19 testing

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Main Street Family Care is now offering COVID-19 testing at all 16 locations in Alabama. Their Mobile location is on Grelot Road near Winn-Dixie. There is also a location in Monroeville. Doctors have limited test kits available and are only testing people who meet a certain criteria:

  • The patient or anyone the patient is in close contact with has traveled internationally in the last 14 days. (symptoms and fever not required)
  • The patient has been in close contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 14 days.  (symptoms and fever not required)
  • The patient has a prescription/referral letter from their doctor  (symptoms and fever not required)
  • The patient is 50 or older (Fever OR cough OR shortness of breath OR sore throat required)
  • The patient has a severe underlying medical condition (Fever OR cough OR shortness of breath OR sore throat required)
  • The patient is immunocompromised (Fever OR cough OR shortness of breath OR sore throat required)
  • The patient is a health care worker (Fever OR cough OR shortness of breath OR sore throat required)
  • The patient is a first responder (Fever OR cough OR shortness of breath OR sore throat required)

If you are coming into the clinic for a test, make sure to let the staff know immediately. If you do not have access to a mask, make sure you are given one at the front desk. You can reach the clinic at 251-288-5606.

