Magic Johnson offering $100 million in loans to minority-owned businesses

(CNN) – An NBA Hall of Famer is making some valuable assists.

Magic Johnson announced that his life insurance company Equitrust is funding $100 million in federal loans for business owners hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Equitrust is partnering with MBE capital partners to distribute the loans through the government’s paycheck protection program.

The company says it is aiming toward minority and women business owners — who they say have had difficulty accessing the loans offered as part of the government’s stimulus package.

“This will allow them to keep their employees and keep their doors open,” Johnson reportedly told CNBC Tuesday.

