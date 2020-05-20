Magic Johnson offering $100 million in loans to minority-owned businesses

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – An NBA Hall of Famer is making some valuable assists.

Magic Johnson announced that his life insurance company Equitrust is funding $100 million in federal loans for business owners hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

Equitrust is partnering with MBE capital partners to distribute the loans through the government’s paycheck protection program.

The company says it is aiming toward minority and women business owners — who they say have had difficulty accessing the loans offered as part of the government’s stimulus package.

“This will allow them to keep their employees and keep their doors open,” Johnson reportedly told CNBC Tuesday.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Trending Stories