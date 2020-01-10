Lockdown lifted at MacDill Air Force Base, no active shooter on base

UPDATE: (7:15 a.m.) —

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – MacDill Air Force Base was temporarily placed on lockdown Friday morning while authorities investigated reports of a shooter nearby.

People on the base received an alert regarding the lockdown around 7 a.m. Friday.

Tampa police spokeswoman Jamel Lanee confirmed the base was placed on lockdown, but said there was no active shooter on the base.

MacDill officials later said the lockdown had been lifted and there was no threat.

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – MacDill Air Force Base has been placed on lockdown as authorities investigate reports of an incident on the base.

People on the base received an alert regarding the lockdown around 7 a.m. Friday.

Base officials confirmed the area had been placed on lockdown, but did not provide further information.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

LATEST STORIES: