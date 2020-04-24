Lysol speaks out against President Trump’s recommendations, says to not ingest cleaner for coronavirus treatment

WASHINGTON (AP) – The maker of Lysol and another disinfectant says its products should not be used as an internal treatment for the coronavirus. The company issued a statement Friday to combat what it said was “recent speculation” after President Donald Trump raised the possibility of disinfectants being injected into people to combat the virus. The disinfectant manufacturer said that “under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route).” Trump on Thursday also touted ”emerging” research on the benefits of sunlight and humidity in diminishing the virus threat. Past studies have not shown good evidence of that.

