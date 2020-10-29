Lucedale, Miss., rocked hard by Hurricane Zeta

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Lucedale and surrounding areas are seeing heavy damage following Hurricane Zeta.

Trees down, power line and roof damage seem to be widespread in Lucedale and throughout George County. Residents are seeing extended power outages too with Mississippi Power stating more than 2,000 were without power. They said lineman are steadily working to get that restored.

Roof damage is evident too. One area seeing a lot of foot traffic for those who wanted to see debris in the parking lot of John’s Auto Repair. The neighboring business Honey Bee’s Florist’s roof flew off during the storm and damaged vehicles and left a lot behind. The owner of Honey Bee’s, Angie Reeves has a lot of damage inside too. Reeves said, “I thought I had lost everything. I’ve never had this much loss in my life and we’ve been in business eight years. It’s our livelihood and it’s what I love so and so it’s just devastating.”

We spoke to some other residents as cleanup efforts were happening. Richie Rayfield has a tree come through his home, he said, “We got up this morning and me and my wife came outside and the tree was laid over and that one over there was through our window.” Toni Hollinger recalled the scary night too, saying “It just felt like the windows and the roof was going to come off, it was pretty scary you know I’ve never been through anything like this.”

