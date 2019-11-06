Loxley announces Founder’s Day event this weekend

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Town of Loxley announces a multi-event celebration that includes the placing of historic markers at two locations, Loxley Founder’s Day and Alabama 200 Observance.

The first historic marker will be placed at the entrance to the Loxley Municipal Park at the corner of Municipal Park Drive and State Hwy 59/U.S. Hwy 90 at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday.

It will commemorate the efforts of Mr. Robert M. Mahler, a land speculator living in the early 1900s, who helped the town through donations of land for roads and civic areas. The Loxley Municipal Park land was once owned by Mr. Mahler.

The second marker will commemorate the Loxley Prisoner of War Camp of the 1940s. This camp was one of twenty-one in the area that supplied POW workers to local farms, railroads, and timber companies to use as our citizens were fighting the Nazis in World War II. This marker will be placed on the west side of Highway 59, two miles north of Loxley at 9:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Founder’s Day event will be held to honor the man who the town was named for, Mr. John Loxley. Mr. Loxley was a businessman from Chicago in the timber industry. He brought his family and crews to this area to harvest the virgin forests that Baldwin County had become famous for. When he departed for future sites, many of his workers settled in the area. The area, once known as Bennett, was soon renamed to honor Mr. Loxley. Members of Mr. Loxley’s family will be present to be recognized.

The Bicentennial of the State of Alabama will also be celebrated. There will be exhibits, art, photos, speakers, honored guests, food, and entertainment that will be going on from 10:00 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday.