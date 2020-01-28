Louisiana family reported missing, could be traveling to Alabama

JACKSON PARISH, La. (WKRG) — The Louisiana State Police has issued an endangered and missing children alert. Investigators are searching for 33-year-old Amanda Morgan and her four children; 11-year-old Allison Morgan, 9-year-old Brayden Morgan, 8-year-old Autumn Morgan, and 4-year-old Adalynn Morgan. The family is from Chatham. The children were last seen with their mother in a blue 2015 Ford F-150. The truck had Texas license plates with the number HFM2002. The truck is registered to both Amanda Morgan and Russell Morgan.

Investigators believe 25-year-old Tyler Heard could be with Morgan family. Family members are concerned about Amanda’s mental health. They are worried about the safety of the children. Family members also believe Amanda could be traveling to Alabama, where she has some family.

An Amber Alert has not yet been issued. If you see Amanda Morgan or the children, please call the Jackson Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-259-9021. You can also dial 911.

