Louisiana coronavirus deaths surpass 300

BATON ROUGE – The number of coronavirus cases in Louisiana has jumped to 9,150 according to the Louisiana Department of Health.

LDH also confirmed that there have now been 310 coronavirus related fatalities in the state.

“While extremely upsetting, this increase in COVID-19 cases appears to be less a sign of new exponential growth and more a sign of a logjam from commercial labs,” said Gov. John Bel Edwards. “I am pleased to see a ramp up in testing across the state. We need this energy and commitment to continue. It’s important to understand that what’s happening in Louisiana with the increased testing is also happening around the country. That said, as more and more commercial labs come online our different data systems must learn to talk to one another. I have said time and again – COVID-19 is a statewide problem and testing is a vital step towards understanding the scale of this problem. We believe COVID-19 is spreading in every parish in Louisiana.”

“If there is a place to draw hope here it is that these new data reveal our COVID-19 related hospitalization and death rates, while still concerningly high, are trending more in line with the national average,” said Dr. Alex Billioux, assistant secretary of the Office of Public Health.

The Governor will discuss the situation during today’s 2:30 p.m. press briefing.

The Louisiana Department of Health has administered 3,901 tests for coronavirus, while commercial labs have completed 47,185 tests. Currently, 1,639 COVID-19 patients are hospitalized. Of those, 507 patients require ventilation.

Of the state’s 64 parishes, 61 have now reported confirmed cases of coronavirus. In Orleans Parish alone, 3,148 cases have been confirmed. Jefferson Parish continues to have the second most confirmed cases in the state, with 2,178.

